2013 RAM 2500
Cabine multiplaces 4RM, 149 po SLT
202403 Hwy 6 and 21, RR5, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
265,350KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9067768
- Stock #: E2620R
- VIN: 3C6UR5DLXDG599071
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Gris
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 265,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
UNFIT
not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition
mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser\'s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be d...
This vehicle is being soldas is
or make it your daily driver!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
