2013 RAM 2500

265,350 KM

Details

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Owen Sound Hyundai

519-371-3978

2013 RAM 2500

2013 RAM 2500

Cabine multiplaces 4RM, 149 po SLT

2013 RAM 2500

Cabine multiplaces 4RM, 149 po SLT

Location

Owen Sound Hyundai

202403 Hwy 6 and 21, RR5, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-371-3978

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

265,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9067768
  • Stock #: E2620R
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DLXDG599071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Gris
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 265,350 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.owensoundhyundai.com/occasion/RAM-2500-2013-id9087368.html

Vehicle Features

UNFIT
not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition
mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser\'s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be d...
This vehicle is being soldas is
or make it your daily driver!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owen Sound Hyundai

Owen Sound Hyundai

202403 Hwy 6 and 21, RR5, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-371-3978

Alternate Numbers
519-371-3978
