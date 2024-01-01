Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

106,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

106,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9ER476209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

