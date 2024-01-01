$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE/SXT
Location
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-376-2240
106,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9ER476209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
