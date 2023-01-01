Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

121,277 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Owen Sound

800-930-5616

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT PREMIUM

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT PREMIUM

Location

Kia of Owen Sound

1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3

800-930-5616

Logo_OneOwner

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,277KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10550430
  • Stock #: 23285B
  • VIN: 5XYZU3LB8EG170358

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23285B
  • Mileage 121,277 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia of Owen Sound

2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 121,277 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul EX+
 63,074 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sorento LX V6
 111,226 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Kia of Owen Sound

Kia of Owen Sound

1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3

800-930-5616

800-930-XXXX

(click to show)

800-930-5616

Alternate Numbers
519-371-4447
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory