Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda CX-5

139,700 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

519-376-2240

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda CX-5

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

  1. 10200135
  2. 10200135
  3. 10200135
  4. 10200135
  5. 10200135
  6. 10200135
  7. 10200135
  8. 10200135
  9. 10200135
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
139,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10200135
  • Stock #: 03545P
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY8E0327313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 139,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Mazda

2014 Mazda CX-5 GS
 139,700 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Kia Sorento LX
 108,588 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-5 GS
 33,520 KM
$30,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jerry Pfeil Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

Call Dealer

519-376-XXXX

(click to show)

519-376-2240

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory