2014 Mazda CX-5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 9 , 7 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10200135

10200135 Stock #: 03545P

03545P VIN: JM3KE4CY8E0327313

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 139,700 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.