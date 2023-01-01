Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

161,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

161,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BM1V72E1113264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24034A
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Mazda MAZDA3