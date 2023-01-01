2014 Mazda MAZDA3

$15,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 1 , 0 3 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9623641

9623641 Stock #: 03526PA

03526PA VIN: JM1BM1L73E1152139

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 161,032 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.