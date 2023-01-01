Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

161,032 KM

Details Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

  1. 9623641
  2. 9623641
  3. 9623641
  4. 9623641
  5. 9623641
  6. 9623641
  7. 9623641
  8. 9623641
  9. 9623641
  10. 9623641
Contact Seller

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
161,032KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9623641
  • Stock #: 03526PA
  • VIN: JM1BM1L73E1152139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 161,032 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Mazda

2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 161,032 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA 2....
 59,700 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Lincoln MKC Res...
 165,055 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jerry Pfeil Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
Quick Links
Directions Inventory