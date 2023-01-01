Menu
2014 Subaru Outback

133,000 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Baywest Toyota

519-371-2981

2014 Subaru Outback

2014 Subaru Outback

2.5i Convenience Package

2014 Subaru Outback

2.5i Convenience Package

Location

Baywest Toyota

10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6

519-371-2981

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9773995
  • Stock #: 23124A
  • VIN: 4s4brgdc8e3296334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 23124A
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All wheel drive Outback in great shape, Air , pwr seats heated, come in for a look , and drive this beauty home

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

