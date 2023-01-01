$18,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Outback
2.5i Convenience Package
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
Vehicle Description
All wheel drive Outback in great shape, Air , pwr seats heated, come in for a look , and drive this beauty home
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
