$12,617+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 177,207 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2014 Toyota Corolla LE from LuckyDog Motors! This sleek grey sedan boasts a spacious interior with comfortable grey cloth seats and a range of convenient features to make your daily commute a breeze. With its fuel-efficient 1.8L engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Corolla is ready to take you wherever you need to go.
This Corolla LE is packed with features that make it a great choice for families and individuals alike. Enjoy peace of mind with safety features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control. Keep warm on chilly mornings with heated seats and mirrors. Stay connected with the integrated rearview camera and convenient steering wheel controls. And for those longer trips, you'll appreciate the cruise control and comfortable bucket seats. This Corolla has already clocked 177,207km on the odometer, proving its durability and longevity.
Sizzle Features:
- Heated Seats: Cozy up on cold mornings with the comfort of heated seats.
- Rearview Camera: Back up with confidence thanks to the integrated rearview camera.
- Steering Wheel Controls: Stay focused on the road with easy-to-use controls for audio and cruise control right on the steering wheel.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility on frosty mornings with heated side mirrors.
- Traction Control: Maintain control on slippery roads with the help of traction control.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
