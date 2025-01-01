Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2014 Toyota Corolla LE from LuckyDog Motors! This sleek grey sedan boasts a spacious interior with comfortable grey cloth seats and a range of convenient features to make your daily commute a breeze. With its fuel-efficient 1.8L engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Corolla is ready to take you wherever you need to go.</p><p>This Corolla LE is packed with features that make it a great choice for families and individuals alike. Enjoy peace of mind with safety features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control. Keep warm on chilly mornings with heated seats and mirrors. Stay connected with the integrated rearview camera and convenient steering wheel controls. And for those longer trips, youll appreciate the cruise control and comfortable bucket seats. This Corolla has already clocked 177,207km on the odometer, proving its durability and longevity.</p><p><strong>Sizzle Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Cozy up on cold mornings with the comfort of heated seats.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Back up with confidence thanks to the integrated rearview camera.</li><li><strong>Steering Wheel Controls:</strong> Stay focused on the road with easy-to-use controls for audio and cruise control right on the steering wheel.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear visibility on frosty mornings with heated side mirrors.</li><li><strong>Traction Control:</strong> Maintain control on slippery roads with the help of traction control.</li></ul><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2014 Toyota Corolla

177,207 KM

$12,617

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

12307748

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
177,207KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE6EC104328

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,207 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-371-XXXX

519-371-4000

