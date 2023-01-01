2015 Buick Encore

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,834 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 , 4 4 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10504437

10504437 Stock #: 2704

2704 VIN: KL4CJESB4FB128058

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 19,443 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.