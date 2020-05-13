Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Owen Sound

800-930-5616

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Kia of Owen Sound

1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3

800-930-5616

Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,286KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5006901
  • Stock #: 20179B
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8FR593152
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Grey Cloth
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia of Owen Sound

2018 Kia Forte EX+
 18,977 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 455 KM
$23,895 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul EX
 34,475 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Kia of Owen Sound

Kia of Owen Sound

1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3

Call Dealer

800-930-XXXX

(click to show)

800-930-5616

Alternate Numbers
519-371-4447
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory