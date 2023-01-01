Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

100,600 KM

Details Description Features

$19,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

SE w/Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

SE w/Tech Pkg

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

  1. 1681323491
  2. 1681323492
  3. 1681323492
  4. 1681323492
  5. 1681323492
  6. 1681323492
  7. 1681323491
  8. 1681323493
  9. 1681323491
  10. 1681323493
  11. 1681323493
  12. 1681323492
  13. 1681323493
  14. 1681323493
  15. 1681323493
  16. 1681323490
  17. 1681323490
  18. 1681323493
  19. 1681323492
  20. 1681323492
  21. 1681323529
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
100,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9824968
  • Stock #: 2654
  • VIN: KMHD35LH8FU244306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,600 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 100,600 KM
$19,499 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Soul 5dr Wg...
 124,877 KM
$16,499 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Micra 4d...
 62,553 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Email LuckyDog Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory