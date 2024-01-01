Menu
2015 Kia Forte

127,200 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

Used
127,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAFX4A64F5288209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 127,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
