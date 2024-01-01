$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Forte
LX
Location
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-376-2240
Used
127,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAFX4A64F5288209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 127,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
