Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Kia Sorento

49,823 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Kia Sorento

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Kia of Owen Sound

1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3

800-930-5616

  1. 11060987
  2. 11060987
  3. 11060987
  4. 11060987
  5. 11060987
  6. 11060987
  7. 11060987
  8. 11060987
  9. 11060987
  10. 11060987
  11. 11060987
  12. 11060987
  13. 11060987
  14. 11060987
  15. 11060987
  16. 11060987
  17. 11060987
  18. 11060987
  19. 11060987
  20. 11060987
  21. 11060987
  22. 11060987
  23. 11060987
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
49,823KM
Used
VIN 5XYKTCA61FG599062

Vehicle Details

  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,823 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia of Owen Sound

Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2015 Kia Sorento LX 49,823 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Forte EX for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2022 Kia Forte EX 13,826 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2016 Nissan Rogue SL 99,189 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia of Owen Sound

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia of Owen Sound

Kia of Owen Sound

1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3

Call Dealer

800-930-XXXX

(click to show)

800-930-5616

Alternate Numbers
519-371-4447
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Owen Sound

800-930-5616

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Sorento