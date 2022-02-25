Menu
2015 Kia Sorento

206,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Grey Motors Mazda

519-376-2240

2015 Kia Sorento

2015 Kia Sorento

SX

2015 Kia Sorento

SX

Location

Grey Motors Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

206,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8417751
  Stock #: 22018A
  VIN: 5XYKWDA75FG574168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

More inventory From Grey Motors Mazda

2019 Mazda CX-5 GS
 49,605 KM
$31,798 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE
 17,500 KM
$36,998 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 61,575 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Grey Motors Mazda

Grey Motors Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory