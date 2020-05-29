Menu
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Owen Sound

800-930-5616

2015 Kia Soul

2015 Kia Soul

SX Luxury

2015 Kia Soul

SX Luxury

Location

Kia of Owen Sound

1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3

800-930-5616

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,764KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5092124
  • Stock #: 20104A
  • VIN: KNDJX3A58F7779823
Exterior Colour
Anthracite
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling

More inventory From Kia of Owen Sound

2013 Honda Accord LX
 85,766 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 2,563 KM
$23,895 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage EX
 42,897 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Kia of Owen Sound

Kia of Owen Sound

1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3

800-930-XXXX

800-930-5616

519-371-4447
