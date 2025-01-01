Menu
Looking for a reliable and capable SUV? Check out this pre-owned 2015 Kia Sportage LX, available now at LuckyDog Motors! This sleek, grey crossover is ready for adventure, offering the practicality of an SUV with the maneuverability of a smaller vehicle. With its black interior, youll enjoy a comfortable and stylish driving experience. This Sportage has been well-maintained and boasts a dependable 2.4L engine, perfect for navigating city streets or tackling weekend getaways. This all-wheel-drive Sportage is ready for any Canadian weather condition.

This particular Sportage has 183,240km on the odometer, providing you with years of driving pleasure still to come. Its automatic transmission makes for smooth and effortless driving, while its four-door design ensures easy access for passengers and cargo. This Kia Sportage LX is ready to be your next vehicle!

Here are some of the features that make this 2015 Kia Sportage LX a great choice:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
Fuel-Efficient 2.4L Engine: Get the power you need without breaking the bank.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy comfortable seating and ample cargo space.
Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless and smooth driving.
Stylish Design: Turn heads with its sleek exterior.

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.

2015 Kia Sportage

183,240 KM

$12,876

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Kia Sportage

LX

12618705

2015 Kia Sportage

LX

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,876

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,240KM
Good Condition
VIN KNDPBCAC4F7681119

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,240 KM

Looking for a reliable and capable SUV? Check out this pre-owned 2015 Kia Sportage LX, available now at LuckyDog Motors! This sleek, grey crossover is ready for adventure, offering the practicality of an SUV with the maneuverability of a smaller vehicle. With its black interior, you'll enjoy a comfortable and stylish driving experience. This Sportage has been well-maintained and boasts a dependable 2.4L engine, perfect for navigating city streets or tackling weekend getaways. This all-wheel-drive Sportage is ready for any Canadian weather condition.

This particular Sportage has 183,240km on the odometer, providing you with years of driving pleasure still to come. Its automatic transmission makes for smooth and effortless driving, while its four-door design ensures easy access for passengers and cargo. This Kia Sportage LX is ready to be your next vehicle!

Here are some of the features that make this 2015 Kia Sportage LX a great choice:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
  • Fuel-Efficient 2.4L Engine: Get the power you need without breaking the bank.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy comfortable seating and ample cargo space.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless and smooth driving.
  • Stylish Design: Turn heads with its sleek exterior.

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000

$12,876

+ taxes & licensing>

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

2015 Kia Sportage