Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,240 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable SUV? Check out this pre-owned 2015 Kia Sportage LX, available now at LuckyDog Motors! This sleek, grey crossover is ready for adventure, offering the practicality of an SUV with the maneuverability of a smaller vehicle. With its black interior, you'll enjoy a comfortable and stylish driving experience. This Sportage has been well-maintained and boasts a dependable 2.4L engine, perfect for navigating city streets or tackling weekend getaways. This all-wheel-drive Sportage is ready for any Canadian weather condition.
This particular Sportage has 183,240km on the odometer, providing you with years of driving pleasure still to come. Its automatic transmission makes for smooth and effortless driving, while its four-door design ensures easy access for passengers and cargo. This Kia Sportage LX is ready to be your next vehicle!
Here are some of the features that make this 2015 Kia Sportage LX a great choice:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- Fuel-Efficient 2.4L Engine: Get the power you need without breaking the bank.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy comfortable seating and ample cargo space.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless and smooth driving.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with its sleek exterior.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
