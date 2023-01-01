$22,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited Package
10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
105,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10061601
- VIN: 4s4bsfnc3f3360245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
top of the line outback, low kms in nice condition, AWD for our owensound winters, come in for a look.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
