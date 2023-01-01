Menu
2015 Subaru WRX

106,810 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Baywest Toyota

519-371-2981

sport package

Location

Baywest Toyota

10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6

519-371-2981

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

106,810KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9539569
  • Stock #: 23022A
  • VIN: jf1va1d63f9827847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23022A
  • Mileage 106,810 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Baywest Toyota

Baywest Toyota

10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6

