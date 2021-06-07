Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota RAV4

94,419 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

  1. 1625939297
  2. 1625939298
  3. 1625939298
  4. 1625939297
  5. 1625939298
  6. 1625939295
  7. 1625939298
  8. 1625939300
  9. 1625939301
  10. 1625939301
  11. 1625939299
  12. 1625939300
  13. 1625939301
  14. 1625939299
  15. 1625939301
  16. 1625939301
  17. 1625939301
  18. 1625939300
  19. 1625939300
  20. 1625939300
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

94,419KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7322078
  • Stock #: 2442
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV6FW313395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,419 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean RAV4, this vehicle was imported from the USA a few years ago and currenly has about 58,000 miles on it, just about 94kms -- Back up-camera, remote entry, A/C, power windows and mirrors.   Great colour combo...

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km Peoples Choice - Bronze Warranty Package. 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

2016 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 122,044 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Murano SV
 75,340 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 17,459 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic

Email LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory