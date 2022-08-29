$36,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Tundra
SR 5.7L V8
Location
10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
124,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9015898
- Stock #: 22274a
- VIN: 5tfuy5f19fx459020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,500 KM
Vehicle Description
TRD off road in good shape, cover great trim package , check out those awesome tires, come in for a look
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Baywest Toyota
10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6