2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
4MOTION 4dr Auto Trendline
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10074798
- Stock #: 2667
- VIN: WVGJV7AXXFW114793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,137 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being SOLD AS-IS.
From time to time we get vehicles traded in that are either too old or have too high of kms for us to sell. That said, we feel strongly, that in certain cases, these vehicles still have the potential to be great transportation for the right person. We have these vehicles assesed at our shop to proide an estimate of what it would take to fix/repair the items they would require to pass a safety.
Check out this 2015 VW Tiguan Comfortline 2.0, 4 cylinder, All Wheel Drive, with 181k kms (too many Kms for us to sell). It is very clean inside and out and still has lots of life left. This vehicle is equipped as follows: Heated seats, push button start, panoramic sunroof, bluetooth, cruise control, heated mirrors, back up camera, power windows/locks/mirrors, CD player/SAT radio, automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers. Has a tow hitch, comes with a "like new" set of winters on rims and weathertech winter mats front and rear.
What does it need? Replace intake manifold, front windshield (has a sizeable chip in the drivers' line of vision), needs brakes serviced (pads and rotors front and rear), and calipers serviced all around, needs two wheel bearings replaced (front drivers side and rear passengers side). It starts and runs well enough to drive it in to have these items repaired.
