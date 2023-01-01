Menu
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

181,137 KM

Details

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION 4dr Auto Trendline

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION 4dr Auto Trendline

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

181,137KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Stock #: 2667
  • VIN: WVGJV7AXXFW114793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,137 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being SOLD AS-IS.

From time to time we get vehicles traded in that are either too old or have too high of kms for us to sell.  That said, we feel strongly, that in certain cases, these vehicles still have the potential to be great transportation for the right person.  We have these vehicles assesed at our shop to proide an estimate of what it would take to fix/repair the items they would require to pass a safety.

Check out this 2015 VW Tiguan Comfortline 2.0, 4 cylinder, All Wheel Drive, with 181k kms (too many Kms for us to sell). It is very clean inside and out and still has lots of life left. This vehicle is equipped as follows: Heated seats, push button start, panoramic sunroof, bluetooth, cruise control, heated mirrors, back up camera, power windows/locks/mirrors, CD player/SAT radio, automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers.  Has a tow hitch, comes with a "like new" set of winters on rims and weathertech winter mats front and rear.  

What does it need?       Replace intake manifold, front windshield (has a sizeable chip in the drivers' line of vision), needs brakes serviced (pads and rotors front and rear), and calipers serviced all around, needs two wheel bearings replaced (front drivers side and rear passengers side).  It starts and runs well enough to drive it in to have these items repaired.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

