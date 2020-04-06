Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 6sp at Tip 4M

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 6sp at Tip 4M

Location

Owen Sound Volkswagen

202444 Highway 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

18885138989

  1. 4871667
  2. 4871667
  3. 4871667
  4. 4871667
  5. 4871667
  6. 4871667
  7. 4871667
  8. 4871667
  9. 4871667
  10. 4871667
  11. 4871667
  12. 4871667
  13. 4871667
  14. 4871667
  15. 4871667
  16. 4871667
  17. 4871667
  18. 4871667
  19. 4871667
  20. 4871667
  21. 4871667
  22. 4871667
  23. 4871667
  24. 4871667
  25. 4871667
Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,126KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4871667
  • Stock #: 3762A
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX5FW550600
Exterior Colour
Pepper Grey Met
Interior Colour
Cornsilk Beige - Vienna Lthr
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owen Sound Volkswagen

2015 Volkswagen Tigu...
 95,126 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Beet...
 50,614 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Beet...
 50,037 KM
$17,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Owen Sound Volkswagen

Owen Sound Volkswagen

202444 Highway 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

188851XXXX

(click to show)

18885138989

Send A Message