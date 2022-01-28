$25,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-371-4000
2016 Audi A3
2.0T Komfort
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8255025
- Stock #: 2518
- VIN: WAUB8GFF4G1073475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,567 KM
Vehicle Description
Awesome Colour Combo! This very clean and sharp looking Audi A3 has a power drivers seat, heated seats and leather seats too! Equiped with Sunroof, Remote entry, Cruise Control, Sat Radio and folding rear seats - This ALL WHEEL DRIVE beast is ready to take you to the ski hill, or pick up the kids!
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.