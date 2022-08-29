Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

39,099 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

  1. 1663432836
  2. 1663432836
  3. 1663432836
  4. 1663432837
  5. 1663432836
  6. 1663432836
  7. 1663432835
  8. 1663432836
  9. 1663432836
  10. 1663432837
  11. 1663432836
  12. 1663432836
  13. 1663432836
  14. 1663432836
  15. 1663432836
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

39,099KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9068698
  • Stock #: 2622
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXGR399708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 39,099 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

2016 GMC Terrain SLE
 89,031 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 89,919 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 39,099 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic

Email LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory