Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Explorer

290,725 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

519-376-2240

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

  1. 10151040
  2. 10151040
  3. 10151040
  4. 10151040
  5. 10151040
  6. 10151040
  7. 10151040
  8. 10151040
  9. 10151040
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
290,725KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10151040
  • Stock #: 03522PA
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D86GGA48971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 290,725 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Mazda

2016 Ford Explorer XLT
 290,725 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 64,100 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-3 GS
 200,565 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jerry Pfeil Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

Call Dealer

519-376-XXXX

(click to show)

519-376-2240

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory