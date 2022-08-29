2016 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,499 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 6 1 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9074695

9074695 Stock #: 2560a

2560a VIN: 1FADP3K21GL247832

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 155,617 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Brake Assist Temporary spare tire Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

