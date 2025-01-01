$25,914+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 174,764 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck that's ready to tackle any task? Look no further than this 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE, currently available at LuckyDog Motors. This sleek white pickup truck boasts a spacious grey interior and a powerful 5.3L V8 engine, making it perfect for hauling cargo or towing your favourite trailer. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can conquer any terrain with confidence, whether it's a snowy winter road or a rugged off-road adventure. This Sierra 1500 has logged 174,764km, but it's still in great shape and ready for many more miles of adventure.
Here are five features that make this Sierra 1500 stand out:
- Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine: Get the power you need to get the job done, whether you're hauling heavy loads or simply cruising down the highway.
- Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, thanks to the spacious cabin and ample bed space.
- 4-Wheel Drive System: Conquer any terrain with confidence, from snow-covered roads to rough off-road trails.
- Sleek and Stylish Exterior: Make a statement with this sharp-looking white Sierra 1500.
- Reliable and Durable Construction: This GMC is built to last, so you can rest assured that it will be there for you for years to come.
Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to own a quality pickup truck. Visit LuckyDog Motors today to take this 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for a test drive.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
