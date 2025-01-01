Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck thats ready to tackle any task? Look no further than this 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE, currently available at LuckyDog Motors. This sleek white pickup truck boasts a spacious grey interior and a powerful 5.3L V8 engine, making it perfect for hauling cargo or towing your favourite trailer. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can conquer any terrain with confidence, whether its a snowy winter road or a rugged off-road adventure. This Sierra 1500 has logged 174,764km, but its still in great shape and ready for many more miles of adventure.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Sierra 1500 stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine:</strong> Get the power you need to get the job done, whether youre hauling heavy loads or simply cruising down the highway.</li><li><strong>Spacious and Comfortable Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, thanks to the spacious cabin and ample bed space.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive System:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, from snow-covered roads to rough off-road trails.</li><li><strong>Sleek and Stylish Exterior:</strong> Make a statement with this sharp-looking white Sierra 1500.</li><li><strong>Reliable and Durable Construction:</strong> This GMC is built to last, so you can rest assured that it will be there for you for years to come.</li></ol><p>Dont miss out on this amazing opportunity to own a quality pickup truck. Visit LuckyDog Motors today to take this 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for a test drive.</p><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE
174,764 KM
$25,914 + tax & licensing
VIN 3GTU2MEC1GG156236

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LuckyDog Motors

2016 GMC Sierra 1500