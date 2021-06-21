Menu
2016 Honda Civic

61,124 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Owen Sound Honda

519-371-4040

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

LX

2016 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Owen Sound Honda

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-371-4040

Honda Certified Used Vehicles

Honda Certified Used Vehicles

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

61,124KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7490925
  • Stock #: M7563A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F58GH027969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AEGEAN BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,124 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Civic LX features a bright Aegean Blue finish matched with a black cloth interior and a 2 liter engine. Featuring fantastic fuel mileage, this well-appointed vehicle also has a backup camera, heated seats, and bluetooth connection capability.

2016 Civic LX, ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS! SMOKE FREE, PET FREE.

This 2016 Civic LX features a bright Aegean Blue finish matched with a black cloth interior and a 2 liter engine. Featuring fantastic fuel mileage, this well-appointed vehicle also has a backup camera, heated seats, and bluetooth connection capability.

2016 Civic LX, ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS! SMOKE FREE, PET FREE.

Experience the difference at Owen Sound Honda, helping people get behind the wheel for OVER 30 YEARS! All vehicles are serviced through our BRAND NEW STATE OF THE ART facility. At Owen Sound Honda, buy with confidence knowing your vehicle has gone through our 100 point mechanical inspection. All of our pre-owned vehicles are subject to a vigorous quality inspection and thorough reconditioning process prior to being offered to our customers.

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Reviews:

* Like the best Civics of yore, the new one feels sporty and fun when you're driving it on winding back roads. Unlike its predecessors, however, it's fairly quiet inside at speed, and its ride is more compliant than ever. We generally take boasts like Honda's "best-in-class interior volume" with a grain of salt, but in the new Civic's case, it translates into so much rear passenger space Source: edmunds.com

Awards:

*2016 North American Car of the Year

Owen Sound Honda sells new and used Hondas, SUVs and trucks and new Honda generators, snowblowers, lawn mowers, water pumps, trimmers, garden tillers, and outboard mowers from 2-15 hp in Owen Sound, ON. Located at 202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound. Owen Sound Honda is a family business that has been in operation since 1985.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owen Sound Honda

