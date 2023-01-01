$27,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
Awd 5dr Se
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
69,639KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10470480
- Stock #: 2700
- VIN: 2HKRM4H49GH136733
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,639 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is on the way! We have bought it and wanted to let you know that it is currently being shipped to our location, before we upload the photo's we will have the vehicle safety inspected and the work completed. Keep an eye out for an update, or contact us to get notified when it is ready to be shown & purchased.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
