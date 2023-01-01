Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda CR-V

69,639 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

Contact Seller
2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

Awd 5dr Se

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda CR-V

Awd 5dr Se

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
69,639KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10470480
  • Stock #: 2700
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H49GH136733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,639 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is on the way!  We have bought it and wanted to let you know that it is currently being shipped to our location, before we upload the photo's we will have the vehicle safety inspected and the work completed.  Keep an eye out for an update, or contact us to get notified when it is ready to be shown & purchased.  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

2017 Honda Ridgeline...
 139,900 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 156,317 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2017 Forest River RO...
 0 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic

Email LuckyDog Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory