Enjoy the smart design of our 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS Hatchback presented in Century White! Agile and light on its feet, our versatile Accent is easy to maneuver with its 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that provides 137hp while paired with a 6 Speed Manual transmission for easy passing. In our Front Wheel Drive, you'll enjoy a spirited, yet composed ride and near 37mpg on the open road in this automotive gem. The aerodynamic stance of our Accent SE looks great with 14-inch steel wheels and tinted glass. Open the door to find a well thought out GLS interior that is surprisingly spacious. Designed with your needs in mind, it features a sunroof, supportive 6-way adjustable driver seat, 60/40 split-folding rear seatback, power accessories, and a terrific AM/FM/CD/MP3/available Sirius XM audio system. Our Hyundai received excellent safety scores with a multitude of features such as stability and traction control, advanced airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, and more. Offering unique style, safety, and excellent efficiency, our Hyundai Accent GLS is the intelligent choice for your demanding lifestyle! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
