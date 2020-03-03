Menu
2016 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Owen Sound Hyundai

202405 Hwy 6 & 21, RR5, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

1-800-798-3725

$9,981

  • 101,928KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4711659
  • Stock #: U0710A
  • VIN: KMHCU5AE2GU276302
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Enjoy the smart design of our 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS Hatchback presented in Century White! Agile and light on its feet, our versatile Accent is easy to maneuver with its 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that provides 137hp while paired with a 6 Speed Manual transmission for easy passing. In our Front Wheel Drive, you'll enjoy a spirited, yet composed ride and near 37mpg on the open road in this automotive gem. The aerodynamic stance of our Accent SE looks great with 14-inch steel wheels and tinted glass. Open the door to find a well thought out GLS interior that is surprisingly spacious. Designed with your needs in mind, it features a sunroof, supportive 6-way adjustable driver seat, 60/40 split-folding rear seatback, power accessories, and a terrific AM/FM/CD/MP3/available Sirius XM audio system. Our Hyundai received excellent safety scores with a multitude of features such as stability and traction control, advanced airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, and more. Offering unique style, safety, and excellent efficiency, our Hyundai Accent GLS is the intelligent choice for your demanding lifestyle! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1-800-798-3725

519-371-3978

