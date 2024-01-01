Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL from LuckyDog Motors! This sleek black beauty boasts a spacious interior with comfortable black cloth seating, perfect for those long drives. Equipped with a fuel-efficient 1.8L engine, this Elantra delivers peppy performance without sacrificing fuel economy. The automatic transmission makes driving smooth and effortless, while the front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in all weather conditions.</p><p>This Elantra is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and heated seats on chilly mornings. Stay connected with the built-in CD player and keep your valuables secure with the included security system. This well-maintained Elantra has only 105,466km on the odometer and is ready for many more adventures.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 key features that will make you say Woof!:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated seats:</strong> Keep warm and cozy on those cold Canadian mornings.</li><li><strong>Keyless entry:</strong> Skip the fumbling with keys and enjoy effortless access.</li><li><strong>Power windows:</strong> Effortlessly roll down the windows to enjoy fresh air.</li><li><strong>Security system:</strong> Rest easy knowing your belongings are safe and secure.</li><li><strong>Automatic headlights:</strong> Enjoy enhanced visibility and safety, especially during nighttime driving.</li></ul><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2016 Hyundai Elantra

105,466 KM

$15,432

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra GL

GL

11947509

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,432

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,466KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AEXGH793140

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,466 KM

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL from LuckyDog Motors! This sleek black beauty boasts a spacious interior with comfortable black cloth seating, perfect for those long drives. Equipped with a fuel-efficient 1.8L engine, this Elantra delivers peppy performance without sacrificing fuel economy. The automatic transmission makes driving smooth and effortless, while the front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in all weather conditions.

This Elantra is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and heated seats on chilly mornings. Stay connected with the built-in CD player and keep your valuables secure with the included security system. This well-maintained Elantra has only 105,466km on the odometer and is ready for many more adventures.

Here are 5 key features that will make you say "Woof!":

  • Heated seats: Keep warm and cozy on those cold Canadian mornings.
  • Keyless entry: Skip the fumbling with keys and enjoy effortless access.
  • Power windows: Effortlessly roll down the windows to enjoy fresh air.
  • Security system: Rest easy knowing your belongings are safe and secure.
  • Automatic headlights: Enjoy enhanced visibility and safety, especially during nighttime driving.

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
$15,432

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

2016 Hyundai Elantra