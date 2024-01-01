$15,432+ tax & licensing
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$15,432
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,466 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL from LuckyDog Motors! This sleek black beauty boasts a spacious interior with comfortable black cloth seating, perfect for those long drives. Equipped with a fuel-efficient 1.8L engine, this Elantra delivers peppy performance without sacrificing fuel economy. The automatic transmission makes driving smooth and effortless, while the front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in all weather conditions.
This Elantra is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and heated seats on chilly mornings. Stay connected with the built-in CD player and keep your valuables secure with the included security system. This well-maintained Elantra has only 105,466km on the odometer and is ready for many more adventures.
Here are 5 key features that will make you say "Woof!":
- Heated seats: Keep warm and cozy on those cold Canadian mornings.
- Keyless entry: Skip the fumbling with keys and enjoy effortless access.
- Power windows: Effortlessly roll down the windows to enjoy fresh air.
- Security system: Rest easy knowing your belongings are safe and secure.
- Automatic headlights: Enjoy enhanced visibility and safety, especially during nighttime driving.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
LuckyDog Motors
519-371-4000