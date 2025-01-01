Menu
<p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this stunning 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium, available now at LuckyDog Motors! This stylish silver SUV is ready to turn heads while providing you with the space and comfort you need for everyday adventures. With its sleek design and practical features, this Santa Fe Sport is an excellent choice for families, commuters, and anyone seeking a dependable vehicle. It has 112,424km on the odometer.</p><p>Step inside and experience the comfort of the black interior, offering a welcoming and sophisticated atmosphere. The 2.4L 4-cylinder engine provides a balance of fuel efficiency and performance, making it ideal for both city driving and weekend getaways. Equipped with an automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Santa Fe Sport delivers a smooth and confident driving experience in various conditions.</p><p>Here are five standout features of this incredible Santa Fe Sport Premium:</p><ul><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making every journey comfortable and convenient.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> The 2.4L engine provides a great balance of power and economy, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Premium Trim:</strong> This Santa Fe Sport offers a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience.</li><li><strong>Reliable Hyundai Engineering:</strong> Built with Hyundais reputation for quality and durability, ensuring long-lasting value.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> Turn heads with its modern and attractive silver exterior.</li></ul><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

112,424 KM

$16,438

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

12774806

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,438

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,424KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZU3LB9GG326703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,424 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-371-4000

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

