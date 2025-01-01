$16,438+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Premium
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$16,438
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,424 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this stunning 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium, available now at LuckyDog Motors! This stylish silver SUV is ready to turn heads while providing you with the space and comfort you need for everyday adventures. With its sleek design and practical features, this Santa Fe Sport is an excellent choice for families, commuters, and anyone seeking a dependable vehicle. It has 112,424km on the odometer.
Step inside and experience the comfort of the black interior, offering a welcoming and sophisticated atmosphere. The 2.4L 4-cylinder engine provides a balance of fuel efficiency and performance, making it ideal for both city driving and weekend getaways. Equipped with an automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Santa Fe Sport delivers a smooth and confident driving experience in various conditions.
Here are five standout features of this incredible Santa Fe Sport Premium:
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making every journey comfortable and convenient.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 2.4L engine provides a great balance of power and economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Premium Trim: This Santa Fe Sport offers a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience.
- Reliable Hyundai Engineering: Built with Hyundai's reputation for quality and durability, ensuring long-lasting value.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with its modern and attractive silver exterior.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
