Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mazda CX-5

103,350 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,350KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE4DYXG0821481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,350 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Used 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Limited for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 48,900 KM $54,998 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2007 Hyundai Elantra GL 218,860 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL ESSENTIAL for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL ESSENTIAL 223,587 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jerry Pfeil Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-376-XXXX

(click to show)

519-376-2240

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

519-376-2240

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5