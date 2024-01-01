$18,624+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deser Khaki
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,006 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to adventure in style with this 2016 Subaru Crosstrek Premium from LuckyDog Motors! This Deser Khaki beauty boasts a spacious and comfortable black interior, perfect for any journey. With its powerful 2.0L H4 engine and responsive CVT transmission, you'll be able to tackle any terrain with ease. This well-maintained Crosstrek has only 95,006 km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead.
This Premium trim level is loaded with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth, SiriusXM radio, and steering wheel controls. Enjoy heated seats and mirrors for ultimate comfort during those chilly Canadian winters. And for peace of mind, the Crosstrek comes equipped with a rearview camera, anti-theft system, and a suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
This Subaru Crosstrek is more than just a vehicle, it's a companion for life's adventures. Visit LuckyDog Motors today to experience this fantastic SUV for yourself!
5 Sizzling Features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather and road condition with confidence.
- Heated Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable during those chilly Canadian winters.
- Rearview Camera: Back up with ease and added safety.
- SiriusXM Radio: Enjoy a world of entertainment on the road.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and see clearly even when it's cold outside.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
