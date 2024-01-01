Menu
<p>Get ready to adventure in style with this 2016 Subaru Crosstrek Premium from LuckyDog Motors! This Deser Khaki beauty boasts a spacious and comfortable black interior, perfect for any journey. With its powerful 2.0L H4 engine and responsive CVT transmission, youll be able to tackle any terrain with ease. This well-maintained Crosstrek has only 95,006 km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead.</p><p>This Premium trim level is loaded with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth, SiriusXM radio, and steering wheel controls. Enjoy heated seats and mirrors for ultimate comfort during those chilly Canadian winters. And for peace of mind, the Crosstrek comes equipped with a rearview camera, anti-theft system, and a suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.</p><p>This Subaru Crosstrek is more than just a vehicle, its a companion for lifes adventures. Visit LuckyDog Motors today to experience this fantastic SUV for yourself!</p><p><strong>5 Sizzling Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather and road condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable during those chilly Canadian winters.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Back up with ease and added safety.</li><li><strong>SiriusXM Radio:</strong> Enjoy a world of entertainment on the road.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and see clearly even when its cold outside.</li></ul><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

