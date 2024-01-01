Menu
Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Owen Sound, ON

2016 Toyota RAV4

109,000 KM

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4

LE

12050200

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Owen Sound Honda

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-371-4040

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV2GW495260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U1026
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owen Sound Honda

Owen Sound Honda

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Owen Sound Honda

519-371-4040

2016 Toyota RAV4