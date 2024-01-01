$18,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4
LE
2016 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Owen Sound Honda
202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-371-4040
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV2GW495260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # U1026
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Owen Sound Honda
202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
2016 Toyota RAV4