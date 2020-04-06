Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Volkswagen Beetle

Comfortline 1.8T 6sp at w/ Tip

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Beetle

Comfortline 1.8T 6sp at w/ Tip

Location

Owen Sound Volkswagen

202444 Highway 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

18885138989

  1. 4871649
  2. 4871649
  3. 4871649
  4. 4871649
  5. 4871649
  6. 4871649
  7. 4871649
  8. 4871649
  9. 4871649
  10. 4871649
  11. 4871649
  12. 4871649
  13. 4871649
  14. 4871649
  15. 4871649
  16. 4871649
  17. 4871649
  18. 4871649
  19. 4871649
  20. 4871649
  21. 4871649
  22. 4871649
Contact Seller

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,037KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4871649
  • Stock #: U1049
  • VIN: 3VWJ07AT6GM617106
Exterior Colour
Silk Blue Met
Interior Colour
Titan Black Lthrette
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owen Sound Volkswagen

2018 Volkswagen Atla...
 52,681 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 72,000 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 106,976 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Owen Sound Volkswagen

Owen Sound Volkswagen

202444 Highway 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

188851XXXX

(click to show)

18885138989

Send A Message