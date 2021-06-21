Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volvo XC60

102,031 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

Contact Seller
2016 Volvo XC60

2016 Volvo XC60

T5 Drive-E Premier

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volvo XC60

T5 Drive-E Premier

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

  1. 1627678611
  2. 1627678610
  3. 1627678610
  4. 1627678610
  5. 1627678611
  6. 1627678610
  7. 1627678611
  8. 1627678611
  9. 1627678608
  10. 1627678608
  11. 1627678612
  12. 1627678612
  13. 1627678613
  14. 1627678609
  15. 1627678612
  16. 1627678612
  17. 1627678613
  18. 1627678612
  19. 1627678612
  20. 1627678613
  21. 1627678650
  22. 1627678654
  23. 1627678654
  24. 1627678654
  25. 1627678654
  26. 1627678654
  27. 1627678654
  28. 1627678654
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

102,031KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7429280
  • Stock #: 2437
  • VIN: YV440MDK0G2775060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,031 KM

Vehicle Description

 

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km Peoples Choice - Bronze Warranty Package. 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

2017 Mitsubishi Outl...
 101,384 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 48,654 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Pathfind...
 109,133 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory