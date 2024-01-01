$18,997+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Encore
FWD 4DR PREFERRED
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,245 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow, this is a great little SUV in a small package - easy to park and drive, and just sips the fuel, but you still get a high seating position and room for some friends! Very low km's with only 71k --- very nice partial leather and power seats - the right color combo (easy to keep clean) and looks like new inside.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
