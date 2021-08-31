2017 Chevrolet Colorado

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,999 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 9 9 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7644364

7644364 Stock #: 2480

2480 VIN: 1GCGTBEN2H1203287

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 98,991 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Passenger Vanity Mirror Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Wheel Locks Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.