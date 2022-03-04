2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,999 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 6 7 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8540021

8540021 Stock #: 2541

2541 VIN: 1GCVKPEC3HZ339841

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 79,677 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Seating Split Bench Seat Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

