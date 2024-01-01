Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Journey

161,233 KM

Details Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
11914097

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

Contact Seller

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,233KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDDCGXHT596039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 161,233 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu 2LT for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2013 Chevrolet Malibu 2LT 83,480 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2018 Honda CR-V Touring 159,975 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2016 Nissan Rogue S 117,680 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Jerry Pfeil Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-376-XXXX

(click to show)

519-376-2240

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

519-376-2240

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey