Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This Escape is equipped with Navigation and Heated Seats, the driver has a power seat!  Trailer Hitch is already installed so you can pull around your utility trailer with ease.  Did we mention the LOW kms!!!!!  </p><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2017 Ford Escape

47,016 KM

Details Description Features

$22,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

  1. 1701972961
  2. 1701972961
  3. 1701972961
  4. 1701972961
  5. 1701972961
  6. 1701972961
  7. 1701972961
  8. 1701972961
  9. 1701972961
  10. 1701972960
  11. 1701972960
  12. 1701972961
  13. 1701972961
  14. 1701972961
  15. 1701972961
  16. 1701972961
  17. 1701972961
  18. 1701972961
  19. 1701972961
  20. 1701972959
  21. 1701973033
  22. 1701973033
  23. 1701973033
  24. 1701973033
  25. 1701973033
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
47,016KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0G97HUD69038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,016 KM

Vehicle Description

This Escape is equipped with Navigation and Heated Seats, the driver has a power seat!  Trailer Hitch is already installed so you can pull around your utility trailer with ease.  Did we mention the LOW kms!!!!!  

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

Used 2018 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Preferred for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2018 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Preferred 55,886 KM $23,947 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Qashqai SV for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2018 Nissan Qashqai SV 103,526 KM $22,952 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Optima 4DR SDN LX+ for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2016 Kia Optima 4DR SDN LX+ 111,200 KM $16,953 + tax & lic

Email LuckyDog Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,989

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape