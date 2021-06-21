2017 GMC Terrain

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,499 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 6 7 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7523453

7523453 Stock #: 2474

2474 VIN: 2GKALMEK6H6279748

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 103,679 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot

