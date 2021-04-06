2017 Honda CR-V

+ taxes & licensing
202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
This 2017 CRV Touring features the newest model design, in a clean silver finish and a peppy turbo-charged engine. Featuring best in class fuel mileage, this well-appointed vehicle also has heated leather seats, hands-free power tailgate, navigation, remote start, push-button start, and Honda Sensing.
2017 Honda CRV Touring, ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS! SMOKE FREE, PET FREE.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
* The CR-V's ride is quieter and more supple than ever, and accommodations for front and rear occupants are spacious and inviting. You may hear some engine noise while accelerating up a freeway onramp, but the sound falls on the pleasing side of the spectrum. Source: edmunds.com
*2017 Utility Vehicle of the Year AutoGuide.com
