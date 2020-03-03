202405 Hwy 6 & 21, RR5, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
Reward yourself with our 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited Sedan that's proudly displayed in Iron Grey! Enjoy the advanced performance of our innovative 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 147hp while perfectly paired with a 6 Speed Shiftronic Automatic transmission. An ideal balance of power and comfort, our Front Wheel Drive sedan helps you score near 6.4 L/100km on the highway with the kind of smooth acceleration you dream about! Improved aerodynamics and our signature grille make this sleek Elantra Limited practically irresistible. Step into the Limited cabin to find generous head and legroom for all passengers; enough to classify our Elantra as midsize rather than compact. Designed with your needs in mind, it has everything perfectly in place with push-button ignition, a sunroof, leather, heated front seats, and a heated leather steering wheel. Staying seamlessly connected is simple with the Bluetooth hands-free phone system, a touchscreen display with full-color navigation and Android Auto, Infinity premium audio, and other top-shelf amenities.Our Hyundai Elantra also rewards you with peace of mind thanks to its Superstructure high strength steel, rearview camera, blind spot detection, airbags, ABS and a vehicle stability management system. Safe, stylish, and efficient, this Hyundai certainly stands out, and is an intelligent choice for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
