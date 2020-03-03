202405 Hwy 6 & 21, RR5, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
1-800-798-3725
+ taxes & licensing
Lead the way in our 2017 Hyundai Elantra LE Sedan that's proudly presented in Platinum Silver! Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 147hp while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic Shiftronic transmission. An ideal balance of power and comfort, our Front Wheel Drive Sedan helps you score near 6.4L/100km with the kind of smooth acceleration you dream about! Improved aerodynamics and our signature grille make this sleek Elantra LE practically irresistible. Step into the LE cabin to find generous head and legroom for all passengers; enough to classify our Elantra as midsize rather than compact. It has everything perfectly in place including heated front seats, remote keyless entry, power windows, and 60/40 split-folding rear seats. You'll also appreciate the convenience of Bluetooth, steering wheel-mounted audio/telephone controls, AM/FM/MP3 audio, and iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity.Our Hyundai provides priceless peace of mind thanks to its Superstructure high strength steel, airbags, ABS, and a vehicle stability management system. Safe, stylish, and efficient, this Elantra certainly stands out from the crowd and is an intelligent choice for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
202405 Hwy 6 & 21, RR5, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7