Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Tucson

117,935 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

  1. 1628358862
  2. 1628358863
  3. 1628358862
  4. 1628358863
  5. 1628358862
  6. 1628358859
  7. 1628358866
  8. 1628358866
  9. 1628358866
  10. 1628358867
  11. 1628358867
  12. 1628358867
  13. 1628358867
  14. 1628358864
  15. 1628358866
  16. 1628358865
  17. 1628358866
  18. 1628358866
  19. 1628358867
  20. 1628358866
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

117,935KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7462361
  • Stock #: 2460
  • VIN: KM8J3CA43HU527772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,935 KM

Vehicle Description

 

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km Peoples Choice - Bronze Warranty Package. 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 69,391 KM
$40,999 + tax & lic
1997 Plymouth Prowler
 29,551 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic
2016 Volvo XC60 T5 D...
 102,031 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic

Email LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory