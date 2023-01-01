Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

106,638 KM

$27,916

+ tax & licensing
$27,916

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr Sport

2017 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr Sport

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,916

+ taxes & licensing

106,638KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10510158
  • Stock #: 2701
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG1HL668772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 106,638 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

