Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Jeep Wrangler

42,200 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

  1. 11421644
  2. 11421644
  3. 11421644
  4. 11421644
  5. 11421644
  6. 11421644
  7. 11421644
  8. 11421644
  9. 11421644
  10. 11421644
  11. 11421644
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG0HL586191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 03599P
  • Mileage 42,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 171,487 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Highlander XLE for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2015 Toyota Highlander XLE 189,000 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Execline for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 2.0 TSI Execline 12,397 KM $54,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jerry Pfeil Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-376-XXXX

(click to show)

519-376-2240

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

519-376-2240

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Wrangler