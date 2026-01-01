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<p>Check out this 2017 Jeep Wrangler. It has been well-maintained with 110,512 km on the odometer. The CarFax shows no accident damage records found.</p><p><strong><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Congratulation on reading the fine print!!!</span></em></strong>,   The safety is included in every car we sell, as well as a copy of the CarFax report.  We have ZERO extra charges - just tax and plates - no bait & switch, no nitro in the tires, no cloth protection on the seats.... just an honest price without any tricks.  All Vehicles are <span style=text-decoration: underline;>Sold Certified</span> and come with a 3 month/3,000 km Bronze Global Warranty, maximum individual claim limit of $1,000. (extended warranties and coverages available).   We will review what we did to safety the car and what we replaced.  We believe that you should know exactly what you are buying.</p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.   You should know exactly what you are buying, ask questions.   </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2017 Jeep Wrangler

110,512 KM

Details Description Features

$17,576

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
14421867

2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,576

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
110,512KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG1HL668772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 3004
  • Mileage 110,512 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2017 Jeep Wrangler. It has been well-maintained with 110,512 km on the odometer. The CarFax shows no accident damage records found.

Congratulation on reading the fine print!!!,   The safety is included in every car we sell, as well as a copy of the CarFax report.  We have ZERO extra charges - just tax and plates - no bait & switch, no nitro in the tires, no cloth protection on the seats.... just an honest price without any tricks.  All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km Bronze Global Warranty, maximum individual claim limit of $1,000. (extended warranties and coverages available).   We will review what we did to safety the car and what we replaced.  We believe that you should know exactly what you are buying.

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.   You should know exactly what you are buying, ask questions.   

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-371-XXXX

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519-371-4000

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$17,576

+ taxes & licensing>

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

2017 Jeep Wrangler